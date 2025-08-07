CotationsSections
PGJ: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

33.75 USD 0.16 (0.47%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PGJ a changé de -0.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 33.75 et à un maximum de 34.05.

Suivez la dynamique Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
33.75 34.05
Range Annuel
23.71 34.53
Clôture Précédente
33.91
Ouverture
34.00
Bid
33.75
Ask
34.05
Plus Bas
33.75
Plus Haut
34.05
Volume
88
Changement quotidien
-0.47%
Changement Mensuel
10.37%
Changement à 6 Mois
13.60%
Changement Annuel
18.63%
21 septembre, dimanche