货币 / PGJ
PGJ: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
33.75 USD 0.16 (0.47%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PGJ汇率已更改-0.47%。当日，交易品种以低点33.75和高点34.05进行交易。
关注Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PGJ新闻
日范围
33.75 34.05
年范围
23.71 34.53
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.91
- 开盘价
- 34.00
- 卖价
- 33.75
- 买价
- 34.05
- 最低价
- 33.75
- 最高价
- 34.05
- 交易量
- 88
- 日变化
- -0.47%
- 月变化
- 10.37%
- 6个月变化
- 13.60%
- 年变化
- 18.63%
21 九月, 星期日