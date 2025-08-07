CotizacionesSecciones
PGJ: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

33.75 USD 0.16 (0.47%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PGJ de hoy ha cambiado un -0.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 33.75, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 34.05.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
33.75 34.05
Rango anual
23.71 34.53
Cierres anteriores
33.91
Open
34.00
Bid
33.75
Ask
34.05
Low
33.75
High
34.05
Volumen
88
Cambio diario
-0.47%
Cambio mensual
10.37%
Cambio a 6 meses
13.60%
Cambio anual
18.63%
