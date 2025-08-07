Valute / PGJ
PGJ: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
33.75 USD 0.16 (0.47%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PGJ ha avuto una variazione del -0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.75 e ad un massimo di 34.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.75 34.05
Intervallo Annuale
23.71 34.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.91
- Apertura
- 34.00
- Bid
- 33.75
- Ask
- 34.05
- Minimo
- 33.75
- Massimo
- 34.05
- Volume
- 88
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.63%
21 settembre, domenica