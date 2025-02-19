Moedas / OM
OM: Outset Medical Inc
14.17 USD 0.24 (1.72%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OM para hoje mudou para 1.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.01 e o mais alto foi 14.22.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Outset Medical Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
OM Notícias
- Tempus (TEM) Stock Jumps 13.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
- Outset Medical at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- After Plunging 26.8% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Outset Medical (OM)
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Month - Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)
- Earnings call transcript: Outset Medical Q2 2025 sees stock surge premarket
- Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Outset Medical names Brittni McGill as first Chief Nursing Officer
- Why Outset Medical’s Rock-Bottom Valuation Masks Explosive Growth (NASDAQ:OM)
- Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:GSIHX)
- Outset Medical at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Focus on Acute and Home Dialysis
- Outset Medical to Present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- BTIG maintains buy rating on Outset Medical stock after CFO change
- CrowdStrike, Asana And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Asana (NYSE:ASAN), ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI)
- Outset Medical names Renee Gaeta as new CFO
- Outset Medical shares rise on RBC price target boost
- Outset Medical at RBC Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Outset Medical adds healthcare veteran to board
- Why Calix Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Calix (NYSE:CALX), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- Whispers Of Insider Selling As Mantra DAO Relocates Nearly $27 Million In OM To Binance
- Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Outset Medical: Profitability Path Brightens
Faixa diária
14.01 14.22
Faixa anual
0.47 21.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.93
- Open
- 14.20
- Bid
- 14.17
- Ask
- 14.47
- Low
- 14.01
- High
- 14.22
- Volume
- 123
- Mudança diária
- 1.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.89%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 31.81%
- Mudança anual
- 2014.93%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh