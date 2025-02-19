Valute / OM
OM: Outset Medical Inc
14.18 USD 0.01 (0.07%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OM ha avuto una variazione del 0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.82 e ad un massimo di 14.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Outset Medical Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
OM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.82 14.28
Intervallo Annuale
0.47 21.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.17
- Apertura
- 14.20
- Bid
- 14.18
- Ask
- 14.48
- Minimo
- 13.82
- Massimo
- 14.28
- Volume
- 372
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 31.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2016.42%
20 settembre, sabato