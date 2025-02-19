通貨 / OM
OM: Outset Medical Inc
14.17 USD 0.24 (1.72%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OMの今日の為替レートは、1.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.01の安値と14.32の高値で取引されました。
Outset Medical Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
OM News
- Tempus (TEM) Stock Jumps 13.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
- Outset Medical at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- After Plunging 26.8% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Outset Medical (OM)
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Month - Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)
- Earnings call transcript: Outset Medical Q2 2025 sees stock surge premarket
- Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Outset Medical names Brittni McGill as first Chief Nursing Officer
- Why Outset Medical’s Rock-Bottom Valuation Masks Explosive Growth (NASDAQ:OM)
- Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:GSIHX)
- Outset Medical at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Focus on Acute and Home Dialysis
- Outset Medical to Present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- BTIG maintains buy rating on Outset Medical stock after CFO change
- CrowdStrike, Asana And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Asana (NYSE:ASAN), ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI)
- Outset Medical names Renee Gaeta as new CFO
- Outset Medical shares rise on RBC price target boost
- Outset Medical at RBC Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Outset Medical adds healthcare veteran to board
- Why Calix Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Calix (NYSE:CALX), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- Whispers Of Insider Selling As Mantra DAO Relocates Nearly $27 Million In OM To Binance
- Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Outset Medical: Profitability Path Brightens
1日のレンジ
14.01 14.32
1年のレンジ
0.47 21.98
- 以前の終値
- 13.93
- 始値
- 14.20
- 買値
- 14.17
- 買値
- 14.47
- 安値
- 14.01
- 高値
- 14.32
- 出来高
- 524
- 1日の変化
- 1.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.81%
- 1年の変化
- 2014.93%
