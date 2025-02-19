クォートセクション
通貨 / OM
OM: Outset Medical Inc

14.17 USD 0.24 (1.72%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OMの今日の為替レートは、1.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.01の安値と14.32の高値で取引されました。

Outset Medical Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
14.01 14.32
1年のレンジ
0.47 21.98
以前の終値
13.93
始値
14.20
買値
14.17
買値
14.47
安値
14.01
高値
14.32
出来高
524
1日の変化
1.72%
1ヶ月の変化
3.89%
6ヶ月の変化
31.81%
1年の変化
2014.93%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K