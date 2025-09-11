Moedas / LMT
LMT: Lockheed Martin Corporation
473.24 USD 1.07 (0.23%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LMT para hoje mudou para -0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 472.63 e o mais alto foi 477.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lockheed Martin Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LMT Notícias
- Small US defense stocks soar on rush for next-gen battlefield tech
- South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy in talks to buy US shipyard
- Pentagon to get first official briefing on Golden Dome missile shield architecture
- AAR Inks Multi-Year Aircraft Support Service Deal With Cebu Pacific
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy in September and Hold Forever
- LMT: Lockheed Martin Rises After $211M U.S. Air Force Contract Win
- Dow Jones AI Giant Nvidia Stock, Aerospace Leader Howmet Eye New Buy Points
- Lockheed Martin garante contrato de US$ 211 milhões para frota C-5M Super Galaxy
- Lockheed Martin secures $211 million contract for C-5M Super Galaxy fleet
- L3Harris Wins Contract to Produce Propulsion for Javelin Weapon System
- US State Department approves potential sale of F-16 aircraft to Peru, Pentagon says
- Lockheed Beats Market in a Month: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Is Trending Stock Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) a Buy Now?
- The $2.3 Billion Startup That's 3D-Printing America's Next War Machine
- Lockheed Martin Counters Boeing's F-47 Victory With Cost-Effective F-35 Upgrade Using Sixth-Gen Technology - BAE Systems (OTC:BAESY), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- S&P 500's Howmet Aerospace Actionable Above This Level. It's the IBD Stock Of The Day.
- Curtiss-Wright Rewards Shareholders with $200M Repurchase Program Boost
- Ações da IONQ atingem máxima histórica de US$ 54,88
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:LMT)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna
- Lockheed Martin na conferência Morgan Stanley: crescimento estratégico e inovação
- Lockheed Martin at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Pentagon starts process of finding Golden Dome contractors
- Howard Lutnick's Push For Government Ownership In Intel, Defense Giants Sparks Wall Street Concern - Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
Faixa diária
472.63 477.18
Faixa anual
410.15 618.95
- Fechamento anterior
- 474.31
- Open
- 474.52
- Bid
- 473.24
- Ask
- 473.54
- Low
- 472.63
- High
- 477.18
- Volume
- 1.569 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.62%
- Mudança anual
- -19.26%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh