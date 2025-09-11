クォートセクション
通貨 / LMT
LMT: Lockheed Martin Corporation

473.49 USD 0.25 (0.05%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LMTの今日の為替レートは、0.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり467.99の安値と474.36の高値で取引されました。

Lockheed Martin Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

LMT News

1日のレンジ
467.99 474.36
1年のレンジ
410.15 618.95
以前の終値
473.24
始値
471.23
買値
473.49
買値
473.79
安値
467.99
高値
474.36
出来高
1.649 K
1日の変化
0.05%
1ヶ月の変化
4.34%
6ヶ月の変化
5.68%
1年の変化
-19.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K