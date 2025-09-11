通貨 / LMT
LMT: Lockheed Martin Corporation
473.49 USD 0.25 (0.05%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LMTの今日の為替レートは、0.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり467.99の安値と474.36の高値で取引されました。
Lockheed Martin Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LMT News
- ロッキード・マーティン、1億170万ドルの防衛契約を獲得
- Northrop's Arm Secures a Contract to Support E-2D Hawkeye Jets
- AAR Inks Multi-Year Aircraft Support Service Deal With Cebu Pacific
- LMT: Lockheed Martin Rises After $211M U.S. Air Force Contract Win
- ロッキード・マーティン、C-5M スーパーギャラクシー機群向けに2億1100万ドルの契約を獲得
- ロッキード・マーティン、モルガン・スタンレー会議で戦略的成長と革新を発表
1日のレンジ
467.99 474.36
1年のレンジ
410.15 618.95
- 以前の終値
- 473.24
- 始値
- 471.23
- 買値
- 473.49
- 買値
- 473.79
- 安値
- 467.99
- 高値
- 474.36
- 出来高
- 1.649 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.34%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.68%
- 1年の変化
- -19.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K