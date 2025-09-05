Currencies / LMT
LMT: Lockheed Martin Corporation
474.68 USD 1.43 (0.30%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LMT exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 471.66 and at a high of 478.44.
Follow Lockheed Martin Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
471.66 478.44
Year Range
410.15 618.95
- Previous Close
- 473.25
- Open
- 472.61
- Bid
- 474.68
- Ask
- 474.98
- Low
- 471.66
- High
- 478.44
- Volume
- 911
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 4.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.94%
- Year Change
- -19.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%