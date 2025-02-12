Moedas / JQUA
JQUA: JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF
62.87 USD 0.35 (0.56%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do JQUA para hoje mudou para 0.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 62.78 e o mais alto foi 63.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
JQUA Notícias
Faixa diária
62.78 63.12
Faixa anual
49.25 63.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 62.52
- Open
- 62.88
- Bid
- 62.87
- Ask
- 63.17
- Low
- 62.78
- High
- 63.12
- Volume
- 744
- Mudança diária
- 0.56%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.71%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.63%
- Mudança anual
- 11.22%
