Currencies / JQUA
JQUA: JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF
62.43 USD 0.11 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JQUA exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.26 and at a high of 62.54.
Follow JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
JQUA News
Daily Range
62.26 62.54
Year Range
49.25 62.88
- Previous Close
- 62.54
- Open
- 62.54
- Bid
- 62.43
- Ask
- 62.73
- Low
- 62.26
- High
- 62.54
- Volume
- 581
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- 1.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.85%
- Year Change
- 10.44%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev