JQUA: JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF
62.95 USD 0.08 (0.13%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JQUA ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.67 e ad un massimo di 63.05.
Segui le dinamiche di JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
62.67 63.05
Intervallo Annuale
49.25 63.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 62.87
- Apertura
- 62.88
- Bid
- 62.95
- Ask
- 63.25
- Minimo
- 62.67
- Massimo
- 63.05
- Volume
- 1.248 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.36%
21 settembre, domenica