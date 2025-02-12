QuotazioniSezioni
JQUA: JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

62.95 USD 0.08 (0.13%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JQUA ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.67 e ad un massimo di 63.05.

Segui le dinamiche di JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
62.67 63.05
Intervallo Annuale
49.25 63.12
Chiusura Precedente
62.87
Apertura
62.88
Bid
62.95
Ask
63.25
Minimo
62.67
Massimo
63.05
Volume
1.248 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.13%
Variazione Mensile
2.84%
Variazione Semestrale
11.77%
Variazione Annuale
11.36%
