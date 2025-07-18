Moedas / JMBS
JMBS: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
45.73 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do JMBS para hoje mudou para -0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.73 e o mais alto foi 45.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
45.73 45.73
Faixa anual
43.46 46.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.74
- Open
- 45.73
- Bid
- 45.73
- Ask
- 46.03
- Low
- 45.73
- High
- 45.73
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- -0.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.24%
- Mudança anual
- -1.93%
