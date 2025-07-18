CotizacionesSecciones
JMBS
JMBS: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

45.73 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de JMBS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.02%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 45.73, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 45.73.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
45.73 45.73
Rango anual
43.46 46.73
Cierres anteriores
45.74
Open
45.73
Bid
45.73
Ask
46.03
Low
45.73
High
45.73
Volumen
2
Cambio diario
-0.02%
Cambio mensual
1.80%
Cambio a 6 meses
1.24%
Cambio anual
-1.93%
24 septiembre, miércoles
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Nuevas
Act.
0.800 M
Pronós.
0.692 M
Prev.
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Nuevas m/m
Act.
20.5%
Pronós.
7.9%
Prev.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
AIE Cambio en las Reservas de Crudo
Act.
-0.607 M
Pronós.
-2.631 M
Prev.
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
AIE Cambio en las Reservas de Crudo en Cushing
Act.
0.177 M
Pronós.
-0.329 M
Prev.
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 5 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.724%