JMBS: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

45.73 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JMBS exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.73 and at a high of 45.73.

Follow Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
45.73 45.73
Year Range
43.46 46.73
Previous Close
45.74
Open
45.73
Bid
45.73
Ask
46.03
Low
45.73
High
45.73
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.02%
Month Change
1.80%
6 Months Change
1.24%
Year Change
-1.93%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%