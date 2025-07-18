QuotazioniSezioni
JMBS: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

45.73 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JMBS ha avuto una variazione del -0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.73 e ad un massimo di 45.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.73 45.73
Intervallo Annuale
43.46 46.73
Chiusura Precedente
45.74
Apertura
45.73
Bid
45.73
Ask
46.03
Minimo
45.73
Massimo
45.73
Volume
2
Variazione giornaliera
-0.02%
Variazione Mensile
1.80%
Variazione Semestrale
1.24%
Variazione Annuale
-1.93%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
Vendita di Nuove Case
Agire
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Nuove Vendite Domestiche m/m
Agire
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA
Agire
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA Cushing
Agire
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 5 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.724%