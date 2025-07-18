Valute / JMBS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
JMBS: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
45.73 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JMBS ha avuto una variazione del -0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.73 e ad un massimo di 45.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JMBS News
- Here’s a bigger risk for the housing market than what the Fed could do to mortgage rates
- Longer-Term Treasury Yields And Mortgage Rates Jump After Rate Cut, Yield Curve Steepens
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- A Fed Housing Fix That’s Hiding In Plain Sight
- Weekly Economic Pulse: Meh
- When Playing It Safe Isn’t Safe: Managing Reinvestment Rate Risk
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
- 30-Yr Treasury Yield Stuck Near 5% On Inflation Fears; 6-Month Yield Drops, Sees Rate Cuts
- Investment Grade Outlook: Balancing Opportunity And Risk
- 2025 Mid-Year Outlook: Macro, Equities, Retail, Funds, RMBS, CMBS, And CLO Insights
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- New Homes Closer To Being Affordable, But Remain Out Of Reach For Typical US Household
- Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity (ADR) Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Global Select Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Global Multi-Asset Capital Preservation Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Global Adaptive Capital Allocation Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Flexible Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Treasury Market Sees No Rate Cut by Sept., 30-Year Treasury Yield Near 5%
- Brad Simpson On Whether The Record Run For Markets Can Continue
- Why Bond Markets Are Taking Notice As Government Debt Levels Rise
- JMBS: Another Solid Risk-Return Option From Janus Henderson (NYSEARCA:JMBS)
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.73 45.73
Intervallo Annuale
43.46 46.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.74
- Apertura
- 45.73
- Bid
- 45.73
- Ask
- 46.03
- Minimo
- 45.73
- Massimo
- 45.73
- Volume
- 2
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.93%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Agire
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Agire
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%