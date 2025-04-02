Moedas / IYG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
IYG: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
90.57 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IYG para hoje mudou para 0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 90.06 e o mais alto foi 90.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IYG Notícias
- Financial ETF (IYG) Hits New 52-Week High
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)?
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- FNCL ETF: Quality Diversified U.S. Financials Exposure (NYSEARCA:FNCL)
- Financials Start Q2 ’25 Earnings With Bang; Expect Another Solid S&P 500 Earnings Quarter
- Big Banks Q2 Earnings Thrive: ETFs in Focus
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Where To Look For Opportunities As America Remakes Its Economy
- GABF: Best Of Breed Financial Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF)
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- Market Update: Our Views On The Tariff News
- April 2025 Perspective
Faixa diária
90.06 90.71
Faixa anual
65.97 90.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 90.34
- Open
- 90.50
- Bid
- 90.57
- Ask
- 90.87
- Low
- 90.06
- High
- 90.71
- Volume
- 78
- Mudança diária
- 0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.81%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.29%
- Mudança anual
- 28.18%
21 setembro, domingo