IYG: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
90.57 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IYGの今日の為替レートは、0.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり90.06の安値と90.71の高値で取引されました。
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
90.06 90.71
1年のレンジ
65.97 90.91
- 以前の終値
- 90.34
- 始値
- 90.50
- 買値
- 90.57
- 買値
- 90.87
- 安値
- 90.06
- 高値
- 90.71
- 出来高
- 78
- 1日の変化
- 0.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.29%
- 1年の変化
- 28.18%
21 9月, 日曜日