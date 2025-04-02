クォートセクション
通貨 / IYG
株に戻る

IYG: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

90.57 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IYGの今日の為替レートは、0.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり90.06の安値と90.71の高値で取引されました。

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IYG News

1日のレンジ
90.06 90.71
1年のレンジ
65.97 90.91
以前の終値
90.34
始値
90.50
買値
90.57
買値
90.87
安値
90.06
高値
90.71
出来高
78
1日の変化
0.25%
1ヶ月の変化
1.81%
6ヶ月の変化
16.29%
1年の変化
28.18%
21 9月, 日曜日