통화 / IYG
IYG: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
90.57 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IYG 환율이 오늘 0.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 90.06이고 고가는 90.71이었습니다.
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IYG News
일일 변동 비율
90.06 90.71
년간 변동
65.97 90.91
- 이전 종가
- 90.34
- 시가
- 90.50
- Bid
- 90.57
- Ask
- 90.87
- 저가
- 90.06
- 고가
- 90.71
- 볼륨
- 78
- 일일 변동
- 0.25%
- 월 변동
- 1.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.29%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.18%
21 9월, 일요일