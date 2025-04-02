货币 / IYG
IYG: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
90.57 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IYG汇率已更改0.25%。当日，交易品种以低点90.06和高点90.71进行交易。
关注iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
90.06 90.71
年范围
65.97 90.91
- 前一天收盘价
- 90.34
- 开盘价
- 90.50
- 卖价
- 90.57
- 买价
- 90.87
- 最低价
- 90.06
- 最高价
- 90.71
- 交易量
- 78
- 日变化
- 0.25%
- 月变化
- 1.81%
- 6个月变化
- 16.29%
- 年变化
- 28.18%
21 九月, 星期日