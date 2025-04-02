报价部分
货币 / IYG
回到股票

IYG: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

90.57 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日IYG汇率已更改0.25%。当日，交易品种以低点90.06和高点90.71进行交易。

关注iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IYG新闻

日范围
90.06 90.71
年范围
65.97 90.91
前一天收盘价
90.34
开盘价
90.50
卖价
90.57
买价
90.87
最低价
90.06
最高价
90.71
交易量
78
日变化
0.25%
月变化
1.81%
6个月变化
16.29%
年变化
28.18%
21 九月, 星期日