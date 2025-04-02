Currencies / IYG
IYG: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
90.57 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IYG exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.06 and at a high of 90.71.
Follow iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IYG News
Daily Range
90.06 90.71
Year Range
65.97 90.91
- Previous Close
- 90.34
- Open
- 90.50
- Bid
- 90.57
- Ask
- 90.87
- Low
- 90.06
- High
- 90.71
- Volume
- 78
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 1.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.29%
- Year Change
- 28.18%
