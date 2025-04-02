QuotesSections
IYG: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

90.57 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IYG exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.06 and at a high of 90.71.

Follow iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
90.06 90.71
Year Range
65.97 90.91
Previous Close
90.34
Open
90.50
Bid
90.57
Ask
90.87
Low
90.06
High
90.71
Volume
78
Daily Change
0.25%
Month Change
1.81%
6 Months Change
16.29%
Year Change
28.18%
21 September, Sunday