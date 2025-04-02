QuotazioniSezioni
IYG: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

90.57 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IYG ha avuto una variazione del 0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 90.06 e ad un massimo di 90.71.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
90.06 90.71
Intervallo Annuale
65.97 90.91
Chiusura Precedente
90.34
Apertura
90.50
Bid
90.57
Ask
90.87
Minimo
90.06
Massimo
90.71
Volume
78
Variazione giornaliera
0.25%
Variazione Mensile
1.81%
Variazione Semestrale
16.29%
Variazione Annuale
28.18%
