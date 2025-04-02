Valute / IYG
IYG: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF
90.57 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IYG ha avuto una variazione del 0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 90.06 e ad un massimo di 90.71.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
90.06 90.71
Intervallo Annuale
65.97 90.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 90.34
- Apertura
- 90.50
- Bid
- 90.57
- Ask
- 90.87
- Minimo
- 90.06
- Massimo
- 90.71
- Volume
- 78
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.18%
21 settembre, domenica