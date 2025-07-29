Moedas / HIVE
HIVE: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd
3.96 USD 0.08 (2.06%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HIVE para hoje mudou para 2.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.88 e o mais alto foi 4.08.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HIVE Notícias
Faixa diária
3.88 4.08
Faixa anual
1.26 5.54
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.88
- Open
- 4.00
- Bid
- 3.96
- Ask
- 4.26
- Low
- 3.88
- High
- 4.08
- Volume
- 9.514 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.06%
- Mudança mensal
- 37.02%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 165.77%
- Mudança anual
- 25.71%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh