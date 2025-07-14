QuotesSections
HIVE: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd

3.88 USD 0.08 (2.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HIVE exchange rate has changed by -2.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.70 and at a high of 4.00.

Follow HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
3.70 4.00
Year Range
1.26 5.54
Previous Close
3.96
Open
3.96
Bid
3.88
Ask
4.18
Low
3.70
High
4.00
Volume
23.439 K
Daily Change
-2.02%
Month Change
34.26%
6 Months Change
160.40%
Year Change
23.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%