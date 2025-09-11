Moedas / GLD
GLD: SPDR Gold Trust
337.01 USD 2.59 (0.76%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GLD para hoje mudou para -0.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 335.54 e o mais alto foi 341.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR Gold Trust. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GLD Notícias
Faixa diária
335.54 341.24
Faixa anual
236.13 341.24
- Fechamento anterior
- 339.60
- Open
- 338.55
- Bid
- 337.01
- Ask
- 337.31
- Low
- 335.54
- High
- 341.24
- Volume
- 30.727 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.79%
- Mudança anual
- 37.45%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh