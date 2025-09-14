Valute / GLD
GLD: SPDR Gold Trust
339.15 USD 3.56 (1.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GLD ha avuto una variazione del 1.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 336.31 e ad un massimo di 339.23.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Gold Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
336.31 339.23
Intervallo Annuale
236.13 341.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 335.59
- Apertura
- 336.59
- Bid
- 339.15
- Ask
- 339.45
- Minimo
- 336.31
- Massimo
- 339.23
- Volume
- 21.380 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.32%
20 settembre, sabato