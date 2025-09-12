通貨 / GLD
GLD: SPDR Gold Trust
335.59 USD 1.42 (0.42%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GLDの今日の為替レートは、-0.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり333.81の安値と336.28の高値で取引されました。
SPDR Gold Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLD News
1日のレンジ
333.81 336.28
1年のレンジ
236.13 341.24
- 以前の終値
- 337.01
- 始値
- 336.25
- 買値
- 335.59
- 買値
- 335.89
- 安値
- 333.81
- 高値
- 336.28
- 出来高
- 25.016 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.60%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.30%
- 1年の変化
- 36.87%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K