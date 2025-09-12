Währungen / GLD
GLD: SPDR Gold Trust
335.59 USD 1.42 (0.42%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GLD hat sich für heute um -0.42% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 333.81 bis zu einem Hoch von 336.28 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SPDR Gold Trust-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
333.81 336.28
Jahresspanne
236.13 341.24
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 337.01
- Eröffnung
- 336.25
- Bid
- 335.59
- Ask
- 335.89
- Tief
- 333.81
- Hoch
- 336.28
- Volumen
- 25.016 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.42%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.60%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 16.30%
- Jahresänderung
- 36.87%
