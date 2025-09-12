KurseKategorien
GLD: SPDR Gold Trust

335.59 USD 1.42 (0.42%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GLD hat sich für heute um -0.42% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 333.81 bis zu einem Hoch von 336.28 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die SPDR Gold Trust-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GLD News

Tagesspanne
333.81 336.28
Jahresspanne
236.13 341.24
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
337.01
Eröffnung
336.25
Bid
335.59
Ask
335.89
Tief
333.81
Hoch
336.28
Volumen
25.016 K
Tagesänderung
-0.42%
Monatsänderung
4.60%
6-Monatsänderung
16.30%
Jahresänderung
36.87%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K