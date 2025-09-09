QuotesSections
GLD
GLD: SPDR Gold Trust

339.61 USD 0.76 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GLD exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 338.62 and at a high of 340.87.

Follow SPDR Gold Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
338.62 340.87
Year Range
236.13 340.87
Previous Close
338.85
Open
340.09
Bid
339.61
Ask
339.91
Low
338.62
High
340.87
Volume
12.913 K
Daily Change
0.22%
Month Change
5.86%
6 Months Change
17.69%
Year Change
38.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%