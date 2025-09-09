Currencies / GLD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GLD: SPDR Gold Trust
339.61 USD 0.76 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLD exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 338.62 and at a high of 340.87.
Follow SPDR Gold Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLD News
- Falling Rates And Rising Earnings May Be A Potent Mix For Markets
- New Highs, Low Drama
- How Will Fed Rate Cuts Impact Gold And Silver? Hint: Pay Attention To Real Interest Rates
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: BofA Says Think BIG
- Weekly Market Pulse: Nuance Is Subtle
- Liquidity, Macro And Valuations Are Warning You
- Gold sizzles — really sizzles — before Fed decision
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- 3 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying As Irrational Exuberance Takes Over
- Another Strong Week For Stocks
- Testing Gold And Bitcoin As Portfolio Diversification Tools
- Jobs Or Inflation - What's Driving The Fed's Next Move?
- Why The Fiscal Deficit Won't Necessarily Lead To High Interest Rates
- Firmer U.S. Rates Help The Dollar Steady
- UGL: 2x Gold ETF Has Been Anything But Ugly, But Its Time To Hedge (NYSEARCA:UGL)
- Investors Flocked To Gold ETFs In August
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Miners Find Their Mojo As Gold Consolidates
- The PPI Plot Twist: What It Means For High-Yield Investors
- IGLD: A Synthetic Covered Call Strategy With An Appealing Yield (BATS:IGLD)
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- Investors are chasing bond yields ahead of the Fed’s rate decision. Here’s the opportunity.
- Gold’s Record Run: Why $4,000 Could Arrive Sooner Than You Think (XAUUSD:CUR)
- Newmont: Stunning Recovery Took Me By Surprise, But Don't Push It Too Far (NYSE:NEM)
Daily Range
338.62 340.87
Year Range
236.13 340.87
- Previous Close
- 338.85
- Open
- 340.09
- Bid
- 339.61
- Ask
- 339.91
- Low
- 338.62
- High
- 340.87
- Volume
- 12.913 K
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 5.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.69%
- Year Change
- 38.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%