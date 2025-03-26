CotaçõesSeções
FUTY: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

54.71 USD 0.05 (0.09%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FUTY para hoje mudou para -0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 54.63 e o mais alto foi 54.82.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
54.63 54.82
Faixa anual
45.94 55.86
Fechamento anterior
54.76
Open
54.79
Bid
54.71
Ask
55.01
Low
54.63
High
54.82
Volume
101
Mudança diária
-0.09%
Mudança mensal
1.00%
Mudança de 6 meses
7.61%
Mudança anual
5.90%
