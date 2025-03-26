Moedas / FUTY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FUTY: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF
54.71 USD 0.05 (0.09%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FUTY para hoje mudou para -0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 54.63 e o mais alto foi 54.82.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FUTY Notícias
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Utilities Take Lead As Top U.S. Equity Sector Performer This Year
- Utilities Witness Longest Win Streak Since 2009: ETFs to Play
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- FUTY: Utilities Dashboard For June 2025 (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- XLU ETF: A Look At Structure And Composition Of This Popular Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)
- Chart Of The Day: Do Utilities Offer A Little Bit Of Everything Now?
- U.S. Equities: Getting Granular On Market Insights And Sector Trends
- Trump's Great American Reset: China, Tariffs, And What Could Go Wrong
- Anatomy Of A Market Crisis: Tariffs, Markets And The Economy
- Utilities Sector Update – Competitive Growth, Price Stability, Attractive Dividend Yields
- Volatility Brings Changes To Market Leadership
- Franklin Core Plus Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Templeton Sustainable Emerging Markets Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Fidelity High Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
- Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FFRHX)
Faixa diária
54.63 54.82
Faixa anual
45.94 55.86
- Fechamento anterior
- 54.76
- Open
- 54.79
- Bid
- 54.71
- Ask
- 55.01
- Low
- 54.63
- High
- 54.82
- Volume
- 101
- Mudança diária
- -0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.61%
- Mudança anual
- 5.90%