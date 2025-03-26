QuotesSections
Currencies / FUTY
Back to US Stock Market

FUTY: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

54.76 USD 0.07 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FUTY exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.23 and at a high of 54.93.

Follow Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FUTY News

Daily Range
54.23 54.93
Year Range
45.94 55.86
Previous Close
54.69
Open
54.35
Bid
54.76
Ask
55.06
Low
54.23
High
54.93
Volume
333
Daily Change
0.13%
Month Change
1.09%
6 Months Change
7.71%
Year Change
6.00%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev