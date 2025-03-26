货币 / FUTY
FUTY: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF
54.71 USD 0.05 (0.09%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FUTY汇率已更改-0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点54.63和高点54.82进行交易。
关注Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FUTY新闻
日范围
54.63 54.82
年范围
45.94 55.86
- 前一天收盘价
- 54.76
- 开盘价
- 54.79
- 卖价
- 54.71
- 买价
- 55.01
- 最低价
- 54.63
- 最高价
- 54.82
- 交易量
- 101
- 日变化
- -0.09%
- 月变化
- 1.00%
- 6个月变化
- 7.61%
- 年变化
- 5.90%