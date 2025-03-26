通貨 / FUTY
FUTY: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF
54.71 USD 0.05 (0.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FUTYの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり54.63の安値と54.82の高値で取引されました。
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FUTY News
1日のレンジ
54.63 54.82
1年のレンジ
45.94 55.86
- 以前の終値
- 54.76
- 始値
- 54.79
- 買値
- 54.71
- 買値
- 55.01
- 安値
- 54.63
- 高値
- 54.82
- 出来高
- 101
- 1日の変化
- -0.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.61%
- 1年の変化
- 5.90%