Valute / FUTY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FUTY: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF
54.76 USD 0.07 (0.13%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FUTY ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.23 e ad un massimo di 54.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FUTY News
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Utilities Take Lead As Top U.S. Equity Sector Performer This Year
- Utilities Witness Longest Win Streak Since 2009: ETFs to Play
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- FUTY: Utilities Dashboard For June 2025 (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- XLU ETF: A Look At Structure And Composition Of This Popular Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)
- Chart Of The Day: Do Utilities Offer A Little Bit Of Everything Now?
- U.S. Equities: Getting Granular On Market Insights And Sector Trends
- Trump's Great American Reset: China, Tariffs, And What Could Go Wrong
- Anatomy Of A Market Crisis: Tariffs, Markets And The Economy
- Utilities Sector Update – Competitive Growth, Price Stability, Attractive Dividend Yields
- Volatility Brings Changes To Market Leadership
- Franklin Core Plus Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Templeton Sustainable Emerging Markets Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Fidelity High Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
- Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FFRHX)
Intervallo Giornaliero
54.23 54.93
Intervallo Annuale
45.94 55.86
- Chiusura Precedente
- 54.69
- Apertura
- 54.35
- Bid
- 54.76
- Ask
- 55.06
- Minimo
- 54.23
- Massimo
- 54.93
- Volume
- 333
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.00%