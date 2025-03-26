QuotazioniSezioni
FUTY: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

54.76 USD 0.07 (0.13%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FUTY ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.23 e ad un massimo di 54.93.

Segui le dinamiche di Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
54.23 54.93
Intervallo Annuale
45.94 55.86
Chiusura Precedente
54.69
Apertura
54.35
Bid
54.76
Ask
55.06
Minimo
54.23
Massimo
54.93
Volume
333
Variazione giornaliera
0.13%
Variazione Mensile
1.09%
Variazione Semestrale
7.71%
Variazione Annuale
6.00%
