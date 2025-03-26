통화 / FUTY
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
FUTY: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF
54.76 USD 0.07 (0.13%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FUTY 환율이 오늘 0.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 54.23이고 고가는 54.93이었습니다.
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FUTY News
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Utilities Take Lead As Top U.S. Equity Sector Performer This Year
- Utilities Witness Longest Win Streak Since 2009: ETFs to Play
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- FUTY: Utilities Dashboard For June 2025 (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- XLU ETF: A Look At Structure And Composition Of This Popular Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)
- Chart Of The Day: Do Utilities Offer A Little Bit Of Everything Now?
- U.S. Equities: Getting Granular On Market Insights And Sector Trends
- Trump's Great American Reset: China, Tariffs, And What Could Go Wrong
- Anatomy Of A Market Crisis: Tariffs, Markets And The Economy
- Utilities Sector Update – Competitive Growth, Price Stability, Attractive Dividend Yields
- Volatility Brings Changes To Market Leadership
- Franklin Core Plus Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Templeton Sustainable Emerging Markets Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Fidelity High Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
- Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FFRHX)
일일 변동 비율
54.23 54.93
년간 변동
45.94 55.86
- 이전 종가
- 54.69
- 시가
- 54.35
- Bid
- 54.76
- Ask
- 55.06
- 저가
- 54.23
- 고가
- 54.93
- 볼륨
- 333
- 일일 변동
- 0.13%
- 월 변동
- 1.09%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.71%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.00%