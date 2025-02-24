Moedas / FTC
FTC: First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
161.98 USD 0.11 (0.07%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FTC para hoje mudou para -0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 160.98 e o mais alto foi 162.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FTC Notícias
Faixa diária
160.98 162.73
Faixa anual
113.13 162.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 162.09
- Open
- 162.73
- Bid
- 161.98
- Ask
- 162.28
- Low
- 160.98
- High
- 162.73
- Volume
- 18
- Mudança diária
- -0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.40%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.29%
- Mudança anual
- 23.55%
21 setembro, domingo