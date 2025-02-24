报价部分
货币 / FTC
FTC: First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

161.98 USD 0.11 (0.07%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日FTC汇率已更改-0.07%。当日，交易品种以低点160.98和高点162.73进行交易。

关注First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
160.98 162.73
年范围
113.13 162.73
前一天收盘价
162.09
开盘价
162.73
卖价
161.98
买价
162.28
最低价
160.98
最高价
162.73
交易量
18
日变化
-0.07%
月变化
4.40%
6个月变化
23.29%
年变化
23.55%
21 九月, 星期日