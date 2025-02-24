Devises / FTC
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
FTC: First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
161.98 USD 0.11 (0.07%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FTC a changé de -0.07% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 160.98 et à un maximum de 162.73.
Suivez la dynamique First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTC Nouvelles
- U.S. Sues Ticketmaster Over Claims of Illegal Resale Tactics
- How Fining Elon Musk’s X Could Threaten the U.S.-E.U. Trade Deal
- Is First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FTC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Big Tech Companies in the US Have Been Told Not to Apply the Digital Services Act
- Should First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FTC) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- FTC sues ticket reseller, saying it illegally exceeded purchase limits for Taylor Swift, other shows
- A Price Just for You, Specifically
- A rule intended to make cancelling subscriptions easier is blocked
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- Separating Signal From Noise: Strategies For Equity Growth Investors
- Omnicom and Interpublic, Seeking Merger, Agree to FTC’s No-Boycott Deal
- FTC May Impose Political Bias Rule on Omnicom and Interpublic Merger
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Harwood Capital adjusts stake in Filtronic
- Will Meta Really Have to Sell Instagram and WhatsApp?
- The U.S. Wants to Break Up Google and Meta. That Could Be Hard.
- The U.S. Wants to Break Up Google and Meta. That Could Be Hard.
- What If Mark Zuckerberg Had Not Bought Instagram and WhatsApp?
- FTC v. Meta Trial: The Future of Instagram and WhatsApp Is at Stake
- Columbia Balanced Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (CBALX)
- What’s at Stake in Trump’s Purge at the F.T.C
- Trump Fires Democrats on Federal Trade Commission
- Is Bird Flu the Only Reason Egg Prices Are Soaring?
- Human Therapists Prepare for Battle Against A.I. Pretenders
Range quotidien
160.98 162.73
Range Annuel
113.13 162.73
- Clôture Précédente
- 162.09
- Ouverture
- 162.73
- Bid
- 161.98
- Ask
- 162.28
- Plus Bas
- 160.98
- Plus Haut
- 162.73
- Volume
- 18
- Changement quotidien
- -0.07%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.40%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 23.29%
- Changement Annuel
- 23.55%
21 septembre, dimanche