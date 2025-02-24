CotationsSections
FTC
FTC: First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

161.98 USD 0.11 (0.07%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FTC a changé de -0.07% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 160.98 et à un maximum de 162.73.

Suivez la dynamique First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
160.98 162.73
Range Annuel
113.13 162.73
Clôture Précédente
162.09
Ouverture
162.73
Bid
161.98
Ask
162.28
Plus Bas
160.98
Plus Haut
162.73
Volume
18
Changement quotidien
-0.07%
Changement Mensuel
4.40%
Changement à 6 Mois
23.29%
Changement Annuel
23.55%
