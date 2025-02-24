クォートセクション
FTC: First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

161.98 USD 0.11 (0.07%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FTCの今日の為替レートは、-0.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり160.98の安値と162.73の高値で取引されました。

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
160.98 162.73
1年のレンジ
113.13 162.73
以前の終値
162.09
始値
162.73
買値
161.98
買値
162.28
安値
160.98
高値
162.73
出来高
18
1日の変化
-0.07%
1ヶ月の変化
4.40%
6ヶ月の変化
23.29%
1年の変化
23.55%
