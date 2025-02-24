QuotesSections
Currencies / FTC
Back to US Stock Market

FTC: First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

161.98 USD 0.11 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTC exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 160.98 and at a high of 162.73.

Follow First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTC News

Daily Range
160.98 162.73
Year Range
113.13 162.73
Previous Close
162.09
Open
162.73
Bid
161.98
Ask
162.28
Low
160.98
High
162.73
Volume
18
Daily Change
-0.07%
Month Change
4.40%
6 Months Change
23.29%
Year Change
23.55%
21 September, Sunday