FTC: First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
161.98 USD 0.11 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FTC exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 160.98 and at a high of 162.73.
Follow First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FTC News
- U.S. Sues Ticketmaster Over Claims of Illegal Resale Tactics
- How Fining Elon Musk’s X Could Threaten the U.S.-E.U. Trade Deal
- Is First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FTC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Big Tech Companies in the US Have Been Told Not to Apply the Digital Services Act
- Should First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FTC) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- FTC sues ticket reseller, saying it illegally exceeded purchase limits for Taylor Swift, other shows
- A Price Just for You, Specifically
- A rule intended to make cancelling subscriptions easier is blocked
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- Separating Signal From Noise: Strategies For Equity Growth Investors
- Omnicom and Interpublic, Seeking Merger, Agree to FTC’s No-Boycott Deal
- FTC May Impose Political Bias Rule on Omnicom and Interpublic Merger
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Harwood Capital adjusts stake in Filtronic
- Will Meta Really Have to Sell Instagram and WhatsApp?
- The U.S. Wants to Break Up Google and Meta. That Could Be Hard.
- The U.S. Wants to Break Up Google and Meta. That Could Be Hard.
- What If Mark Zuckerberg Had Not Bought Instagram and WhatsApp?
- FTC v. Meta Trial: The Future of Instagram and WhatsApp Is at Stake
- Columbia Balanced Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (CBALX)
- What’s at Stake in Trump’s Purge at the F.T.C
- Trump Fires Democrats on Federal Trade Commission
- Is Bird Flu the Only Reason Egg Prices Are Soaring?
- Human Therapists Prepare for Battle Against A.I. Pretenders
Daily Range
160.98 162.73
Year Range
113.13 162.73
- Previous Close
- 162.09
- Open
- 162.73
- Bid
- 161.98
- Ask
- 162.28
- Low
- 160.98
- High
- 162.73
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 4.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.29%
- Year Change
- 23.55%
21 September, Sunday