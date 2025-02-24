QuotazioniSezioni
FTC: First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

161.98 USD 0.11 (0.07%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FTC ha avuto una variazione del -0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 160.98 e ad un massimo di 162.73.

Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
160.98 162.73
Intervallo Annuale
113.13 162.73
Chiusura Precedente
162.09
Apertura
162.73
Bid
161.98
Ask
162.28
Minimo
160.98
Massimo
162.73
Volume
18
Variazione giornaliera
-0.07%
Variazione Mensile
4.40%
Variazione Semestrale
23.29%
Variazione Annuale
23.55%
