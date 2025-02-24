Divisas / FTC
FTC: First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
161.98 USD 0.11 (0.07%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FTC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.07%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 160.98, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 162.73.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
160.98 162.73
Rango anual
113.13 162.73
- Cierres anteriores
- 162.09
- Open
- 162.73
- Bid
- 161.98
- Ask
- 162.28
- Low
- 160.98
- High
- 162.73
- Volumen
- 18
- Cambio diario
- -0.07%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.40%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 23.29%
- Cambio anual
- 23.55%
21 septiembre, domingo