CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / FTC
Volver a Acciones

FTC: First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

161.98 USD 0.11 (0.07%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FTC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.07%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 160.98, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 162.73.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTC News

Rango diario
160.98 162.73
Rango anual
113.13 162.73
Cierres anteriores
162.09
Open
162.73
Bid
161.98
Ask
162.28
Low
160.98
High
162.73
Volumen
18
Cambio diario
-0.07%
Cambio mensual
4.40%
Cambio a 6 meses
23.29%
Cambio anual
23.55%
21 septiembre, domingo