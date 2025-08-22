Moedas / EWJ
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
EWJ: iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund
81.51 USD 0.31 (0.38%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EWJ para hoje mudou para 0.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 81.11 e o mais alto foi 81.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EWJ Notícias
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Falling Rates And Rising Earnings May Be A Potent Mix For Markets
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Fund managers are on the cusp of ‘extreme bull sentiment,’ flags Bank of America. That’s often a bad sign.
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- Is This Year’s Leadership In Foreign Stocks Fading?
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial's Best Days Are Still Ahead
- Slower Job Growth Likely Solidifies September Rate Cut
- Curveballs: Inflation, Yields, Wages, Job Market, Housing
- Less Risk/More Upside With This Trade
- Japanese And French Politics Take Limelight For The Moment
- Solid Japanese GDP Not Enough To Ensure BoJ Rate Hike
- Strong Japanese Wage Growth Boosts Chances Of October Rate Hike
- Nikkei 225 Slips As Rising Yields And BOJ Signals Weigh On Sentiment (NKY:IND)
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- China stocks see biggest inflows since April as Europe funds face outflows: BofA
- Weak Japanese Industrial Production Complicates BoJ's Rate Decision
- Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway boosted Mitsubishi and Mitsui stakes. Why he’s enamored with Japan.
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- BofA: Investors pour into bonds, pull back from crypto
- Japanese Inflation Staying Above 3% Raises Chances Of Rate Hike
Faixa diária
81.11 81.70
Faixa anual
59.84 81.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 81.20
- Open
- 81.30
- Bid
- 81.51
- Ask
- 81.81
- Low
- 81.11
- High
- 81.70
- Volume
- 5.414 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.38%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.11%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.13%
- Mudança anual
- 12.85%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh