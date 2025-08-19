QuotesSections
Currencies / EWJ
Back to US Stock Market

EWJ: iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund

81.35 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWJ exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.16 and at a high of 81.43.

Follow iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EWJ News

Daily Range
81.16 81.43
Year Range
59.84 81.45
Previous Close
81.36
Open
81.33
Bid
81.35
Ask
81.65
Low
81.16
High
81.43
Volume
3.736 K
Daily Change
-0.01%
Month Change
4.90%
6 Months Change
19.90%
Year Change
12.63%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev