EWJ: iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund

81.51 USD 0.31 (0.38%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EWJの今日の為替レートは、0.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり81.11の安値と81.70の高値で取引されました。

iShares MSCI Japan Index Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
81.11 81.70
1年のレンジ
59.84 81.84
以前の終値
81.20
始値
81.30
買値
81.51
買値
81.81
安値
81.11
高値
81.70
出来高
5.414 K
1日の変化
0.38%
1ヶ月の変化
5.11%
6ヶ月の変化
20.13%
1年の変化
12.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K