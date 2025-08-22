通貨 / EWJ
EWJ: iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund
81.51 USD 0.31 (0.38%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EWJの今日の為替レートは、0.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり81.11の安値と81.70の高値で取引されました。
iShares MSCI Japan Index Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EWJ News
1日のレンジ
81.11 81.70
1年のレンジ
59.84 81.84
- 以前の終値
- 81.20
- 始値
- 81.30
- 買値
- 81.51
- 買値
- 81.81
- 安値
- 81.11
- 高値
- 81.70
- 出来高
- 5.414 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.13%
- 1年の変化
- 12.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K