EWJ: iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund
81.20 USD 0.15 (0.18%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EWJ de hoy ha cambiado un -0.18%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 80.82, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 81.84.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
80.82 81.84
Rango anual
59.84 81.84
- Cierres anteriores
- 81.35
- Open
- 81.35
- Bid
- 81.20
- Ask
- 81.50
- Low
- 80.82
- High
- 81.84
- Volumen
- 6.496 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.18%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.71%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 19.68%
- Cambio anual
- 12.42%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B