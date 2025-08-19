CotizacionesSecciones
EWJ
EWJ: iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund

81.20 USD 0.15 (0.18%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de EWJ de hoy ha cambiado un -0.18%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 80.82, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 81.84.

Rango diario
80.82 81.84
Rango anual
59.84 81.84
Cierres anteriores
81.35
Open
81.35
Bid
81.20
Ask
81.50
Low
80.82
High
81.84
Volumen
6.496 K
Cambio diario
-0.18%
Cambio mensual
4.71%
Cambio a 6 meses
19.68%
Cambio anual
12.42%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B