EWJ: iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund

80.81 USD 0.70 (0.86%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EWJ ha avuto una variazione del -0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.58 e ad un massimo di 80.95.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
80.58 80.95
Intervallo Annuale
59.84 81.84
Chiusura Precedente
81.51
Apertura
80.83
Bid
80.81
Ask
81.11
Minimo
80.58
Massimo
80.95
Volume
5.129 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.86%
Variazione Mensile
4.20%
Variazione Semestrale
19.10%
Variazione Annuale
11.88%
21 settembre, domenica