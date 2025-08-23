Valute / EWJ
EWJ: iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund
80.81 USD 0.70 (0.86%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EWJ ha avuto una variazione del -0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 80.58 e ad un massimo di 80.95.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
80.58 80.95
Intervallo Annuale
59.84 81.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 81.51
- Apertura
- 80.83
- Bid
- 80.81
- Ask
- 81.11
- Minimo
- 80.58
- Massimo
- 80.95
- Volume
- 5.129 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.88%
21 settembre, domenica