통화 / EWJ
EWJ: iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund
80.81 USD 0.70 (0.86%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EWJ 환율이 오늘 -0.86%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 80.58이고 고가는 80.95이었습니다.
iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
EWJ News
일일 변동 비율
80.58 80.95
년간 변동
59.84 81.84
- 이전 종가
- 81.51
- 시가
- 80.83
- Bid
- 80.81
- Ask
- 81.11
- 저가
- 80.58
- 고가
- 80.95
- 볼륨
- 5.129 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.86%
- 월 변동
- 4.20%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.10%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.88%
20 9월, 토요일