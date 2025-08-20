Moedas / EQIX
EQIX: Equinix Inc
778.78 USD 0.53 (0.07%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EQIX para hoje mudou para -0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 778.63 e o mais alto foi 793.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Equinix Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EQIX Notícias
- Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, AMD & Caterpillar
- This Stock Has More Than 10X in the Past Year. Can the Run Continue?
- Equinix (EQIX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Presents at Global Communications Infrastructure Conference Transcript
- Equinix na Conferência Global de Infraestrutura de Comunicações: insights sobre crescimento estratégico
- Equinix at Global Communications Infrastructure Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Diretor executivo da Equinix vende ações no valor de US$ 311 mil
- Equinix EVP Abdel Raouf sells $311k in stock
- Applied Digital Jumps 122% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real
- Nebius: 5 Top AI Stocks Roadmap, Year-End 2025 (NASDAQ:NBIS)
- Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025
- Equinix at Goldman Sachs Conference: Navigating AI and Growth
- Equinix (EQIX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Green data centers test Ireland’s shift to on-site power: solution or setback?
- APLD Rides on Accelerating AI Infrastructure Demand: What's Ahead?
- Is Oklo Stock a Buy Now?
- APLD Trades Higher Than Industry at 13.5X P/S: Is the Stock a Buy?
- Iron Mountain Q2: Record High Revenues, Continued Growth Momentum (IRM)
- IYR: Betting On REITs' Recovery (NYSEARCA:IYR)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Can Polaris Forge 2 Fuel the Next Leg of Growth for APLD Stock?
- Investing In AI: Why Data Centers? Why DTCR?
Faixa diária
778.63 793.85
Faixa anual
701.41 994.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 779.31
- Open
- 784.21
- Bid
- 778.78
- Ask
- 779.08
- Low
- 778.63
- High
- 793.85
- Volume
- 525
- Mudança diária
- -0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.75%
- Mudança anual
- -12.41%
